FG gives N75m grant to over 3,500 rural women in Ogun

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has disbursed a sum of N75 million grant to over 3,500 rural women across Ogun State.

This gesture was in a bid to reduce the hardship occasioned by the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the grant in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday.

Farouq said the initiative was consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s national vision of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, noted that the programme was designed to provide N20,000 one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

In his keynote address, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako Oyedele commended the Federal Government’s gesture, at alleviating poverty in the country.

Abiodun noted that the government had done so much, through its Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs), urging the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the grant, to enhance their livelihoods.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…