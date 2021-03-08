FG flags off training of 1,110 extension agents nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has commenced the training of 1,110 extension agents in 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The training which was flagged off by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, will accommodate 30 trainees in each of the 36 states including FCT.

Speaking during the flag-off of the first batch of extension agents in Abuja, Alhaji Nanono said agricultural extension delivery is the driver of all agricultural policies and research, without which all effort in the agricultural ecosystem may not realize its intended goals.

He said over the years, the fortunes of the agricultural extension system has declined majorly due to decreased funding, policy changes, reduced man-power and lack of interest of young people in agricultural entrepreneurship.

According to him, this situation has affected food production, exposing the country to the dangers of unemployment, youth restiveness and economic instability.

He, therefore, said “this training is one of several strategies planned by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to halt the drift in the agricultural extension system with aim of pursuing the revitalization agenda of the Nigerian economy by the Federal Government.

“At the inception of this administration, A Special Committee on the Revitalisation of Agricultural Extension Service in Nigeria was constituted to, among others, recommend appropriate institutional structures, arrangements and capacity building for the delivery of effective and efficient pluralistic agricultural extension and advisory services in Nigeria using globally acceptable approaches and platforms.

“One of the key recommendations was to build the capacity of youth and existing practitioners in agricultural extension delivery system, exposing and equipping them with best global practices and tools to enable them to deliver with efficiency.

“This training is first in series of batches that will empower you with the knowledge that will enhance service delivery to farmers both in terms of production practices and equipment for technical support,” he noted.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, said the training is a key activity in the implementation of the Federal Government’s policy on the revitalisation of agricultural extension delivery in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Director, Department of Agriculture Extension, Engr Frank Kudla said the drive by the present administration to revitalize agricultural extension services in Nigeria is to help farmers and value chain actors to make effective use of productive forces and advances in information technology to improve the livelihoods of rural populations, create jobs and promote sustainable agricultural and socio-economic development of the country.

“The only way this can be achieved is to re-position the ADP system through training, provision of equipment and tools as well as funding to carry out their primary mandate and responsibilities to farmers.

“The current situation posed by COVID-19 has brought new challenges to food supply and youth employment. It is predictable that an effective ADP system will disseminate and transfer the needed technologies for productivity enhancement and rural income generation for youth and farmers, consequently, stemming the challenges of food supply and employment,” he added.

