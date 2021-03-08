Okowa warns against abandoned projects as 25 council chairmen take oath of office

The newly elected and sworn in chairmen of the 25 local government area of Delta State have been warned not to abandon projects started by their predecessors.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Asaba on Monday, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa said the landslide victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 6, Local Government elections demonstrated the supremacy of the party in the state.

According to him, the chairmen should hit the ground running by formulating policies to impact on the well-being of their constituents.

“Do not abandon projects started by your predecessors. Instead, you can fine-tune such projects to suit your taste.

“You should come up with ways to improve on Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) without burdening your people,” he asserted.

While emphasizing the need for security as a means of propagating development, Okowa mandated them to make urgent decisions to solve the recent inter-communal crisis in areas affecting their constituency.

He further warned that no local government chairman would be permitted to live outside his LGA headquarters to ensure the smooth running of administrative service.

Responding on behalf of the 25 local council chairmen, the Ndokwa East Chairman, Mr Juan Governor, assured the people of the state that they would emulate the commitment of Governor Okowa to ensure good service delivery to the people in appreciation of their overwhelming support.

Juan Governor thanked the governor for his piece of advice, saying: “Your Excellency, your speech will a bible for us and working by the ethics, and God helping us, we will definitely make it.”

