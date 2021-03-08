I gained more respect out of govt, sacked Ganduje’s aide, Yakasai says

The sacked Special Adviser Media to Kano State governor, Malam Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, has said he has gained more respect and honour after leaving office than when he assumed office.

It will be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on February 27 sacked Malam Yakasai, after criticizing the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the increasing insecurity in the country including the recent abduction of close to 300 Jangebe schoolgirls.

Yakasai who made the statement on Twitter also asked President Buhari to resign if he cannot resolve the security issues.

Tribune Online reports that Malam Yakasai was detained for 48 hours by the Department for State Service (DSS) over the post while the secret police in a statement said the detention of Yakasai was more than the criticism of the president on Twitter.

But Yakasain on Monday said he has increased in goodwill a million times more than the one he got when he was in government.

The former aide in a Twitter post said that “after five years in government, the goodwill I got after leaving government, is a million times more than the one I got while in government.”

According to him, ’’that is indeed an honourable exit, which is rare in Nigeria. This is certainly God’s doing and I am eternally grateful to Him for His endless blessings.’’

After 5yrs in Government, the goodwill I got after leaving Government, is a million times more than the one I got when I got in. That's indeed an honourable exit, which is rare in Nigeria. This is certainly God's doing & I am eternally grateful to Him for His endless Blessings 👏 pic.twitter.com/T8CcIqpEmo — Peacock (@dawisu) March 8, 2021

