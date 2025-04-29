FG doles out N12m to winners of innovation competition in public service

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, presented cash prizes totaling N12 million to several civil servants who won in the Fifth Edition of the Annual Federal Public Service Innovation Competition on Tuesday.

Walson-Jack spoke at the award presentation ceremony in Abuja, explaining that the competition, initiated in 2020, is part of a broader strategy to institutionalize a culture of innovation, enhance performance, and advance the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25).

The first-place winner received a prize of N5,000,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up were awarded N3,000,000 and N2,000,000, respectively. Additionally, there were palliative prizes of N200,000.00 given to the other ten top performers.

While congratulating the winners, the Head of Service emphasized the significance of the event, noting that innovation is one of the six key pillars of FCSSIP 25.

By institutionalizing this innovation competition, the government is actively strengthening a fundamental pillar essential for building a future-ready and globally competitive Civil Service.

She added that this reflects the collective ambition to provide cheaper, smarter, and more accessible public services to Nigerian citizens while reducing the cost of governance.

He added that since its inception, the competition has significantly grown in reach, structure, and impact, saying the fifth edition is no exception.

“This year’s edition is anchored on four dynamic themes that reflect the changing dynamics of governance and public expectations,” Walson-Jack stated.

She explained that over 155 entries were verified from both core and non-core Ministries Developments and Agencies (MDAs) while 132 ideas were pitched individually during the preliminary stage held on April 7 and 9, 2025.

“We successfully hosted virtual trainings on ideation and pitching, facilitated by renowned innovation consultant to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Gideon Adogbo.

“228 individuals from across the Service have now formed 66 dynamic teams, each bringing forth solutions that are not only original but also implementable,” she added.

