FG disburses N24m loan to 2,400 entrepreneurs in Sokoto

Festus Keyamo (SAN), Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has disbursed N24 million to 2,400 small scale entrepreneurs in Sokoto State.

Keyamo said the funds were under the Federal Government’s Micro-Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) of the National Directorate for Employment (NDE).

He reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to increased investment in the area of business empowerment among Nigerians, stressing that microeconomic growths remained the backbone of development.

The minister said President Buhari has great concern towards the development of all Nigerians irrespective of political inclinations.

Keyamo commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for emulating Buhari on common grounds in spite of their different views on politics and governance.

“Leaders ensure that after elections all government policies should affect every citizen irrespective of political party differences.

“Such action fosters great unity among people and enhances public confidence on governance,” Keyamo noted.

The minister further commended Tambuwal for keying into the Federal Government’s empowerment policies by liaising with Yusha’u Furniture Factory in the training of 1,700 youths on furniture making businesses.

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasir Argungu, said the agency was encouraged by the effort of Sokoto orphanage home to commence ”Catch Them Young Entrepreneur Scheme” in Sokoto.

Argungu said during his visit, he discovered that Sokoto State Government had provided empowerment training tools for occupants of orphanage homes comprising children.

He pledged to provide 20 sewing machines and other skills acquisition training instruments to facilitate more training at the orphanage.

On MEES, Argungu said 100 persons were enrolled in 23 local government areas of the state and it would be a revolving loan for the beneficiaries.

He said the selection process was transparent and assured more openness in the agency schemes.

In his address, Gov. Tambuwal reassured his government’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government on all business empowerment schemes and other policies geared towards uplifting people’s lives at all levels.

Tambuwal stressed that his administration, through the Ministry of Commerce, Sports and Youths Development, initiated various programmes to improve self-reliance and productive lives of citizens.

He noted that the state had commenced the disbursement of N4 billion loans to small scale business owners along with many other agricultural and skills acquisition schemes across the state.

“My administration ensures incorporation of all citizens on its programmes and policies, especially in the area of business growth, agriculture, health, infrastructures development, social services and others,” Tambuwal said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malama Zakiyya Malami, expressed appreciation over the gesture and assured judicious use of the funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was attended by Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, and many others.

