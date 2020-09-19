Gov Ugwuanyi accepts leadership of Ebeano as he vows to improve lives of people

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has agreed to lead “Ebeano political dynasty” just as he reiterated his commitment to continue his people-oriented policies and programmes, saying that the development of infrastructure and human capacity in the state remains his priority.

Ugwuanyi who stated this when he received Senator Chimaroke Nnamani a former governor of the state who led Ebeano political family on a solidarity visit to him at Government House, Enugu on Saturday, accepted wholeheartedly to lead the group.

The governor who was excited over the solidarity visit by the resilient Ebeano Political Family and in endorsing him as their leader, remarked, “Today’s visit to show solidarity is akin to a family reunion as I see many friends and associates of old, political associates, business friends and indeed my peers in the streets of Enugu growing up.”

He noted that the solidarity was “a spontaneous freewill demonstration of your support with the sole aim of affording our administration the peace, focus and conducive operating political environment to consolidate our modest achievements and deliver more dividends of democracy to Ndi Enugu.”

Ugwuanyi who paid glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani for the unique role he played in his political career, said that “I therefore proudly acknowledge God’s faithfulness using this family at the beginning of my political odyssey and I say – to God be the glory” Reiterating his resolve to continue to serve the people of Enugu State diligently, the governor noted:

“The event of today is a most humbling experience; it challenges us to a deeper reflection and further reinforces our commitment to serving Ndi Enugu”, the governor added.

“In 2015, it pleased God, and through the instrumentality of the good people of Enugu State, I was elected Governor of the State and re-elected in 2019 to serve our people. Our second term re-election was a referendum on our first term performance which saw Ndi Enugu giving us 95.54 per cent of total valid votes cast in 2019 gubernatorial election; a phenomenal and unprecedented expression of support across party lines, religious divide and cultural distinction. This underscores the quantum of a confidence reposed in our leadership by Ndi Enugu”, Gov. Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier in his speech, Senator Nnamani representing Enugu East Senatorial District described Governor Ugwuanyi as one of them and an unassuming, peace-loving, visionary and worthy leader who has kept the vision and philosophy of the movement alive.

According to Nnamani, “The Ebeano family pledge their unalloyed loyalty and support to the governor in his choice of political successor. The Ebeano family maintains that Governor Ugwuanyi deserves the same political privileges enjoyed by his predecessors in the choice of their successors as well as other positions.”

The founder of the Ebeano Political Family (Senator Nnamani), reassured the governor that they would fully mobilize and rally support on his political decisions in 2023, stressing that “where you are going is where shall go”.

Nnamani, who disclosed that Ebeano signifies “balancing of interest, applying leverages to guarantee interest”, added that Gov. Ugwuanyi is “a man of destiny, with political savvy and sagacity, who is far above others”.

Recalling how Governor Ugwuanyi brought him back from political retirement, Senator Nnamani pointed out that the Ebeano movement is not a political party but only playing a complementary role to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to actualize its lofty agenda.

Also speaking, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinator of Ebeano group, Dr Dan Shere, said that the principles on which Ebeano was founded make no pretences that it is an assemblage of equal joiners, equal partakers. It is never an exclusive club.

“It has never in the over 26 years it was founded, run on any secret arrangement, but rather open to all, inviting all, providing for all to have a say, show talents, show abilities and exhibit loyalty.

“It is only in Ebeano that you can become a Commissioner whether or not you hold a degree. The idea is anchored on the truism that it is not the paper you hold that does the job, but your abilities, loyalty, industry and acceptability within your community.

Other speakers at the event were the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi; Rt. Hon. Dr Pat Asadu of the Federal House of Representatives; State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani; Chief Frank Nweke Jnr. who poured encomiums on Governor Ugwuanyi for his leadership roles in unifying all political interests as well as reinvigorating the philosophy of the Ebeano political movement in the state.

