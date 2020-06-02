FG directs senior officers, workers on essential services to resume work
The Federal Government has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work on a daily basis with effect from Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi -Esan, made this known in a statement signed by the Director of Information in her office Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle on Tuesday in Abuja.
“To this effect, concerned officers are hereby directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9 a. m. to 2p. m. daily.
“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.
“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of facemasks,” she said.
Yemi-Esan also advised heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors complied with safety and health advice and directives.
She also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide by the guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars. (NAN)
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed
Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story
Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari
The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story
UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story
FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am
The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING