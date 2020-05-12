FG directs NAQS to resume agro export

THE Director General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr Vincent Isegbe has announced that the government had directed his agency to resume export of agricultural produce.

A statement signed in Abuja today by the Head, Media, Communications and Strategies, NAQS, Dr. Gozie Nwodo, quoted Dr. Isegbe as saying that the Federal Government has authorized the Agency to fully resume its export certification duties at all ports immediately.

According to Dr. Isegbe ‘’the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has also issued a consequential whole-of-government directive instructing Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well state governments to cooperate with NAQS to enable a well choreographed restoration of export traffic for the benefit of all Nigerians.’’

The lockdown announced as part of the strategy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus occasioned a hiatus in the agricultural value chain. With almost all the states in the country under one form of curfew or the other coupled with the ban on interstate transportation, institutional and logistical barricades blocking human and vehicular movement everywhere.

This situation made the passage of agricultural commodities from the remote production hotspots to the ports which are mostly located in the urban areas difficult.

The Director General disclosed that the Federal Government granted the Agency authorization to make agro-export kinetic again because of the manifest need to free all functions related to agricultural export on both the public and private sectors side from any encumbrance.

He revealed that the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO Aviance), Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Federal Road Safety Commission, Vehicle Inspection Office, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies are now under obligation to work in concert with NAQS and stakeholders to reanimate agricultural export.

Dr. Isegbe said producer and transit state governments were expected to grant the right to free passage to the consignments along efficient corridors that have been mapped by NAQS under a best logistics-support arrangement.

He called on all relevant entities in the agricultural export environment to play their respective parts to foster the return of business to normal pace.

While pointing out that agricultural export accounts for the lion’s share of Nigeria’s non-oil export performance, Dr. Isegbe underscored that ‘’given the nosedive of crude prices, the spike of job losses in all continents and the slump of the global economy, it has never been more critical for Nigerian agricultural export to stand to its full height as one of the twin pillars of the Nigerian economy.’’

Dr. Isegbe assured that, as a responsible public service provider, NAQS has creatively adapted to the challenge of the current context. Hence, the Agency will balance the consideration of professional protocols and adherence to all recommended covid-19 safety precautions in the discharge of its statutory mandate of inspection and certification of agricultural products.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: Almajirai’s Expedition To The South

COVID-19 may be composing a requiem for Nigeria. Or do you sincerely think the country would be the same again if the North’s unhealthy conducts explode in unimaginable deaths as is gradually evolving before our very eyes? The South’s zest for life or what the French call joie de vivre, won’t let them allow the … Read full story

CACOVID, NCDC To Support Oyo Govt On Coronavirus Battle With N350 Million

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are set to donate the combined sum of N350 million to support Oyo State’s containment efforts against COVID-19. The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force… Read full story

Forex Repatriation: Emefiele Assures Investors Of Investment Safety

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured investors of the security of their investments in the country despite dwindling revenue from the sale of crude oil globally. Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Mr Emefiele said investors interested in repatriating their funds from the country… Read full story

Coronavirus Or Not, African Migrants Desperately Push On In The Desert Towards Europe

Many Africans are managing to evade coronavirus lockdown barriers in Niger, the Sahel’s migrant crossroads, as they press on with their perilous desert trek to the Mediterranean Sea and ultimately Europe. The migrant flow has slowed down but not dried up despite tight checks in the capital Niamey, and an increase of desert… Read full story

COVID-19: Bauchi Locks Down Three LGAs To Check Community Transmission

Bauchi State Government has declared a total lockdown of three LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki as a measure to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The total lockdown which takes effect from Tuesday, May 12, 2020 is for an initial 10 days to monitor how the situation will be controlled… Read full story

Woman, Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Her 16-Year-Old Housemaid To Death Over Theft Of N2,000

A woman and three men were on Sunday arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command following the torture to death of the woman’s housemaid over allegation of theft of the woman’s N2,000. According to reports from the state police command, the woman, Shade Moke, brought in three men to torture her housemaid… Read full story

Oyo Speaker In The Eye Of The Storm

IN recent weeks, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has been in the eye of the storm. Just as the nation began battling COVID-19, so did some caucuses in the Assembly began to scheme against the leadership of the state legislative for alleged lack of transparency in running affairs… Read full story

Leaders And Limits Of Sentiments

Leaders sometimes run into troubled waters as a consequence of their failure to see issues as they really are. When leaders have a wrong perception of an issue, the issue will be wrongly diagnosed, wrong solutions will be prescribed and wrong results will be achieved. Leaders who fail to see issues as they are actually see… Read full story

Managing The Economy After The Pandemic

Last week, a Citizen Dialogue event was hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Budget to examine the fallouts from Covid-19 and the implications for the budget and management of the economy. The outcomes from that exercise seem to have passed largely unnoticed by the informed public. I have always taken the… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons I Learnt Along The Way

A very dear friend who has followed my work for a while asked me recently at what point in my life I decided to focus on leadership development and practice. I found it a little difficult to answer at first because even though there were certain landmark experiences that reinforced and helped to properly crystallize what I had… Read full story