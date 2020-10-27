Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has lifted the curfew imposed on the state.

Tribune Online earlier reported that the governor had on Friday last week, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following the threat of an attack on the state by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

The governor had in a broadcast to the people of the state said that he was compelled by the prevailing situation in the country to take the decision.

On Sunday, the governor relaxed the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

But in a memo by the Head of Service, Harry Udu, on Tuesday evening, the governor said the curfew had been lifted.

He directed schools and civil/public servants in the state to commence work on Wednesday.

The memo read in part; “All Commissioners, Heads of MDAS, Perm. Secs and HODs, please take notice that His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State has lifted the curfew imposed in the state.

“Consequently he has directed that normal work and education activities should resume with effect from tomorrow 28th October 2020

“All should please take note and comply accordingly.”

