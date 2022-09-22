FG condemns Atiku for allegedly copying Buhari’s programmmes

The federal government, on Thursday, condemned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over his economic blueprint, accusing him of denigrating the President Muhammadu administration and allegedly copying his programmes at the same time.

The minister of information and culture, Lai, who addressed a press conference in Abuja in reaction to the blueprint recently presented by the main opposition party flagbearer to the business community in Lagos, said that it is shocking that an opposition that has condemned the administration will turn around to copy what the government has already achieved.

He said: “Last week, the presidential candidate of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president Atiku Abubakar, spoke on his economic blueprint at an event in Lagos.

“Let me say, straight away, that the so-called blueprint is a crude attempt at copying all that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done, especially in the areas of job creation, infrastructure financing, relationship with the private sector, rejuvenation of the power sector, poverty reduction, debt management and the overall management of the economy.”

Describing the economic blueprint as cheap and disingenuous, the government spokesman explained that the press conference aimed to expose the former vice president’s hypocrisy.

