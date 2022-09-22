YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
In Last Outing, Buhari Bids Farewell To United Nations
President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York for the last time, telling the world body that by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing itt….
Ogun Faults Installation Of Traditional Rulers In Four Waterside Communities By Ondo Govt
THE Ogun State government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State governmentt…
Two Bandits’ Camps In Fierce Battle In Zamfara Forest
THE camps of notorious bandit leaders, Bello Turji and Dan Bokolo in Zamfara State, are said to be engaged in a fierce battle following the attacks in some Zamfara communities which resulted in the deaths of many residentss…
Customs intercepts 75,000 litres of PMS along Nigeria, Benin Republic border
Atiku To Wike, Makinde, Others: Rethink Your Decision To Quit PDP Campaign Council
