Customs intercepts 75,000 litres of PMS along Nigeria, Benin Republic border

The Seme Border Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted two thousand five hundred Jerry cans of 30 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), equivalent to 75,000 litres along the bushes within Seme and Badagry border area.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Command Spokesman, Hussaini Abdullahi, the arrest was made in the early hours of Thursday, 22 September 2022.

The duty paid value (DPV) of the seized petroleum products is N19,785,000.00 only.

According to the Seme Customs Command, the seizure is in continuation of the command’s efforts to suppress the smuggling of petroleum products within nooks and crannies of the border.

“The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo warned the perpetrators of these illegal activities to stay off Seme Border routes or continue to count heavy losses as his men were determined to Frustrate them out of the area.

“Recall that, three weeks ago the Command made a similar arrest of over 119,000 litres of the same petroleum products” Abdullahi stated