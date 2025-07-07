NASS IPA bill, major step to strengthen institutional independence — Speaker Abbas

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen has said that the National Assembly infrastructure and property agency bill (IPA) was a major step in strengthening the National Assembly’s institutional independence.

The Speaker who was represented by Minority Whip, Rep. Ali Isa J.C stated this in Abuja on Monday while declaring open a public hearing on the presentation of the National Assembly infrastructure and property Agency bill.

He said that the legislation underlined the urgent need to protect and sustain the physical integrity of the national Assembly complex and its associated property across the country.

According to him, “This marks a major step in strengthening the National Assembly’s institutional independence through the establishment of a dedicated agency to manage our infrastructure and property.

“This legislation is necessary as it addresses the urgent need to protect and sustain the physical integrity of the National Assembly Complex and its associated properties across the country,” he said.

The Speaker commended the committee and the co-sponsors of the bill for their commitment and dedication in bringing the Bill to reality.

According to Abbas, ‘ this bill does not seek to replace the existing Directorate of Estates and Works. Rather, it transfers the responsibilities currently performed by the Federal Capital Development Authority to the National Assembly.

He explained that the bill was designed to place control over their premises where it belongs, within the institution that was being used and maintained.

Abbas said that the aim was to ensure that maintenance, development, and preservation were handled with the priority and professionalism they deserve.

According to him, “Over the years, we have seen the consequences of disjointed management, including delayed repairs, safety concerns, and operational inefficiencies.”

He expressed optimism that with a dedicated Agency, all emerging challenges would be addressed through long-term planning, preventive maintenance schedules, and transparent procurement.

Speaking, the Chairman, committee on House Services, Rep. Amos Daniel described the bill as a significant milestone on legislative autonomy.

Daniel said that the bill would go a long way in enhancing legislative autonomy to better operate with efficiency and optimum delivery of its services.

According to him, it will effectively strengthen the independence of the National Assembly which is needed in shaping the legislative framework.

Daniel explained that the idea was in line with global best practices like in the United States, where the Architect of the Capitol has managed and preserved the Capitol Complex.

He also likened it to the United Kingdom Parliament with the Parliamentary Estates Agency that performed a similar function.

A co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Daniel Asama said that the bill sought to establish the National Assembly Infrastructure and Property Agency to ensure the upkeep of the National Assembly property.

Asama said that it would enhance efficiency and productive legislative processes.

