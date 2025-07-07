Shehu Sani backs nationwide ban on two-year rent demands

Former Senator Shehu Sani has voiced his support for a nationwide law banning landlords from demanding two years’ rent in advance from new tenants.

The human rights activist took to his X account on Monday, expressing approval for existing state-level regulations and calling for their broader implementation.

“It’s good to know that in Some states the law prohibits landlords to demand for 2 year rent for new tenants,” Sani posted; emphatically added, “This law should go nationwide.”

Although, the senator did not mention the states that have domesticated his law but advocated for the law to be domesticated in other state of the nations.

The challenge faced by many potential tenants in Nigeria is the common practice of requiring upfront payment of several years’ rent, which often creates a significant financial burden.

His call for a nationwide ban suggests a push for greater tenant protection and more affordable housing access across the country.

