FG commits to creating favourable environment for Agric development

The Federal Government has pledged to create a favourable environment for the development of agricultural and commodity sectors.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige, gave the assurance during the official launch of 11 national commodity associations of Nigeria in Abuja.

She attributed the Federal Government’s moves to the non-sustainability of the oil sector, hence the need for government to look towards Agriculture to diversify the economy.

“Agriculture is the new oil and we must work towards it in line with the ministry’s mandate to promote the non-oil sector,” Dr Ngige noted.

According to her, Nigeria is highly ranked in the global commodity market, so the government is removing all roadblocks hindering the development of the sector.

One of the commodity associations inaugurated is the National Bambara Nut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association, and Its President, HRM, Igwe M.C. Aniagu, informed all stakeholders that the association has a huge budget for the upcoming planting season in anticipation of achieving about two to three million metric tonnes of Bambara Nut output in the next harvest season.

“Bambara Nut is a foodstuff that is high in protein, stepsil, carbohydrate, fibre and other numerous mineral contents that nature has established to ensure good healthy living to mankind,” he explained.

Dr Igwe Aniagu added that Bambara is a solution to worldwide hunger, urging the federal government to extend its noble assistance to States and local governments across the nation so as to maximise the potentials of the Bambara nut production, processing and marketing across the globe.

“As the National President of the Association, I want to assure all stakeholders that we shall ensure the actualization of President Muhammadu Buhari’s first point agenda of Agriculture for all Nigerians and also aid in the solution to world hunger,” Igwe Aniagu remarked.

Other commodity associations inaugurated include Pepper, Timber, Ogbono, Fish, Locust Beans, Rubber, Yam farmers, Onion and Rice Producers Associations.

