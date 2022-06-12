DAW Empire unveils team, gears up for fresh international gigs

A multi-faceted media and entertainment company, DAW Empire, which is well-grounded in various areas of human endeavour with frontline digital solutions on Thursday in Lagos unveiled the brains and faces behind the brand that is dominating the African music entertainment scene.

At a recent media parley in Lagos, DAW Empire led by its founder and creative director, Dami Adenuga who spoke on behalf of his team said the company saw the gap in events planning, artistes management and other entertainment-related gigs and decided to step into the game and provide what he described as “instant solution with expertise in promotion and branding.”

Adenuga said he has put together a team of dynamic and smart young Nigerians who have shown the capacity and are armed with technical ability to provide solutions and raise the bar to new heights in every facet of entertainment engagement.

The company unveiled Akinleye Eniola, presenter and event host; Oluwadamilare Benedict, social media manager; Usman Babalola as the company’s graphics designer; Janet, social media manager; Obafemi Olabode, Instagram manager; Brave: presenter/VJ; Lazarus Junior, videographer and editor; Okanlawon Alabi: media strategist; Moses Clement: media strategist and Adekunle Jelili who is in charge of press releases.

The company which also covers and reports entertainment events within and outside Nigeria is said to be getting ready to fly to Toronto, Canada to cover the maiden edition of the Afrobeats Music Festival (AMF), which will hold between August 19 and 21 and parade reigning African music stars including PSquare, BNXN, Focalist, Diamond Platnumz among others.

According to a statement from the team, “DAW EMPIRE aims at developing and implementing results-oriented online and inbound marketing campaigns targeted to individual and brand needs.





“When it comes to creating cutting-edge strategies that endear brands to their audience, DAW EMPIRE continues to go all out to provide professional digital marketing services in Africa and beyond.”

Adenuga added that the company’s services are tailored in a manner that ensures that digital solutions can be offered to every brand regardless of the size or nature of the business.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

DAW Empire unveils team… DAW Empire unveils team… DAW Empire unveils team…