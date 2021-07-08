FG commences competitive procurement for 150MWs solar power project in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed the commencement of the competitive procurement process for a 150MegaWatts solar power project along the Maiduguri axis.

He said this is geared towards addressing the issue of electricity supply along the axis while enhancing grid stability through the provision of clean renewable energy.

The President stated this while commissioning a 1.5 MegaWatts PV plus microgrid system and energy solar power Plus microgrid system and energy retrofitting of the Ministry of Works and Housing Headquarters in Abuja.

Buhari who spoke through the Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said access to small scale and off-grid electricity is increasingly becoming available to Nigerians in marketplaces, universities, and business premises.

“For many years and indeed decades, our pursuit of electrical energy solutions have followed a single track of on-grid power, until recently, when off-grid power became a focal policy pursuit of this administration,” he said.

He further noted that the project, which is the largest solar project for a public building in Africa, will enable the reduction of carbon emissions.

“This is a worthy option for other Agencies of Government to consider.

“In addition to policy implementation, this project enables Nigeria to fulfil commitments made with other leading countries of the world under the Paris Climate Change Agreement, which I signed on behalf of Nigeria.

“At the heart of that Agreement is a global resolve to reduce carbon emissions by committing to the use of renewable sources of energy.”

Earlier, in his keynote address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council on the 20th March 2019.

According to him, the project will provide an uninterrupted power supply to 5 blocks housing the Ministry of Works and Housing and Ministry of Environment and Lands.

While giving a breakdown, the Minister disclosed that the project would see to the reduction of average diesel consumption from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum, saving over N270million over 20 years.

“It has led to the upgrade and retrofitting of our electrical appliances by replacing 400 old Air-conditioning units with 400 new inverter-based energy-efficient Air-conditioning units and replacing 2600 old light fittings with energy-efficient LED ones all of which are energy-saving because they consume 40 per cent less energy,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No Evidence Arab League Sent Warning Message To FG On Biafra Movement

CLAIM: A Twitter user claims that the Arab League of Nations sent a warning message to the Nigerian government on the Biafra movement.FG commences competitive procurement for 150MWs solar power project in Maiduguri

FG commences competitive procurement for 150MWs solar power project in Maiduguri