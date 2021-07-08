N1.8trn tax evasion allegation: We are yet to get any notification from FIRS, says Multichoice

Pay television service provider, Multichoice, on Thursday, reacted to the report that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has appointed some commercial banks to recover the sum of N1.8 trillion from MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and MultiChoice Africa, saying it was yet to receive any notification to that effect from FIRS.

There were reports on Thursday that the FIRS, in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Muhammad Nami, confirmed the appointment and outlined the reasons for the decision as the group’s continued refusal to grant FIRS access to its servers for audit, the companies’ persistent breach of agreements and undertakings with the Service, under-remittance of taxes, among other things.

However, reacting to the report on Thursday afternoon, Multichoice said in a statement that though the organisation has not received any notification from FIRS, but added that it respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria.

According to the statement: “We have read the media reports and the statements made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“MultiChoice Nigeria has not received any notification from FIRS. MultiChoice Nigeria respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria.

“We have been and are currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believe that we will be able to resolve the matter amicably.”