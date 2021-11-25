FG begins process of appointment of new permanent secretaries

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has commenced the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known in a circular HCSF/PS/CMO/154/VOL.1/5, noted that this was to fill vacancies of retired Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice and Permanent Secretaries retiring in 2022 from Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba States.

According to the circular, those eligible to participate in the exercise include officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who have attained the position of substantive Director on Salary Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2020, have updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal, are from the States listed in paragraph 1 above and are not retiring earlier than December 31, 2023.

In addition, all legal officers in the mainstream of the Federal Civil Service from all the States of the Federation who have attained the position of substantive Director Salary Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2020, and are not retiring from service earlier than December 31, 2023, are eligible to participate in the exercise for the appointment of Solicitor General for the Federation/Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice.

Director, Press and Public Relations, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, in a statement explained that officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.

According to the circular, “Permanent Secretaries of respective MDAs are expected to forward the following documents to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Block A, 4th Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Phase II, on or before 4.00 pm on Wednesday, 29th December 2021.

“List of all eligible Directors on SGL 17, Confidential and Personal flies of all eligible Director, twenty (20) copies of the curriculum vitae of each of the eligible Directors, brief on each of the eligible Directors in the attached format, to be produced in Microsoft word and in both hard (20 copies) and soft copies, soft copies are to be sent, via email to ohcsfemd@ohcsf.gov.ng and also in a flash drive.

“Evidence of State of Origin (not acquired by marriage) in the case of female Directors.

“Eligible candidates are advised to note that the selection process will involve the following stages: Stage I: Written Examination: Stage II: ICT Proficiency Test in Microsoft Word; Excel and PowerPoint; Stage III: and Interactive Session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.”

