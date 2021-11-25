Family members, Nollywood actors, actresses, others in pensive mood as Baba Suwe is buried

Family members, Nollywood actors and actresses on Thursday converged on the Ikorodu home of the veteran comedian, Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe, to give him a befitting burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The body of the comedian was laid to rest at his home in Ewu-Elepe axis in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state in a grave dug beside that of his wife, Monsurat, popularly known as Moladun Kenkelewu.

Some his colleagues and elders in the Yoruba movie industry including Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello; Bolaji Amusan, known as Baba Latin, Yinka Quadri, Mrs Fausat Balogun, known as Madam Saje and Dele Odule were present at his residence.

Residents, fans and other close associates of Baba Suwe were were also present to pay their last respect to the thespian.

Emotions ran high as his remains were finally interred, as many family members, fans and others betrayed emotions while the body was being lowered into the grave.