FG begins N40,000 relief fund disbursement to vulnerable households in Edo

The Federal Government at the weekend began the disbursement of N40,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to poor and vulnerable households as part of its Household Uplifting Programme in Edo State.

The disbursement started in four wards of Oredo with Owan East, Igueben, Esan west, Etsako Central and Ovia South-West as benefitting local government areas of the programme in the state.

The Head of Unit, Edo Household Uplifting Programme, Flora Bossey, said the payment was for eight months of arrears owed the households for the year 2020 to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

She said the disbursement which began in December 2019 after the disbursement of N5,000 each for four months stopped due to some issues that came up.

“The issues have been resolved and disbursement has commenced today.

According to her, A total number of 11, 272 vulnerable households had been selected to benefit from the programme in Edo State.





She, however, disclosed that the disbursement for the year 2021 would commence immediately.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen thanked the Federal Government for the empowerment which they said would go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

Mrs Felicia Osadiaye, a wood seller with seven children said” I sincerely thank the government for the privilege to be part of this Programme.

“The proceed from my business is what will all depend on in my household. I will add this money to the business to expand it,” Osadiaye said.

Also, Mrs Caroline Obamedo, an ice cream producer who also thank the federal government for the gesture, said the money would enable her to buy a bag of sugar and flavour for her ice cream production.

