May Day: Kogi workers are dying, organised labour tells Governor Bello

The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has told Governor Yahaya Bello to urgently address the issue of percentage salaries as workers are dying in the state.

According to the organised labour, local government workers were dying on a daily basis due to percentage payment of salaries and the harsh economic condition of the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) disclosed this in Lokoja, on Sunday during a rally held to mark the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration with the theme, “Labour, Politics, and quest for good governance and development in Nigeria”.

Speaking on behalf of the organized labour, Kogi TUC Chairman, Comrade Ranti Ojo, reiterated that life had become unbearable for Kogi workers because of the inflation trend in the country, adding that the governor should urgently address issues of outstanding remunerations to workers, especially the February 2022 outstanding balance of salary.

Ojo explained further that there was the need for Governor Bello to immediately implement the February 9, 2022 agreement on the cash-backing of all promotions, payment leave bonuses and annual increments.

He also appealed to Governor Bello to investigate the non-implementation of the new National Minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustment in the judiciary as alleged by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).





On the issues affecting workers in the state, the TUC chairman said, “the issue of percentage payment of salary at the primary school sector and the Local Government Area has not only crippled education at that level and bastardized the Local Government administration but also dehumanized workers at that sector.

“Your Excellency, we are not unaware of your position on this matter, as reflected in your speech during the second year anniversary of your second tenure in January 2022. That notwithstanding, organized labour appeals to the government to restore full salary payment to the workers at that level in order to mitigate the effect of the hardships steering this category of workers in Kogi State.”

While applauding Governor Bello for some of his achievements in Kogi State, Comrade Ojo also pleaded with the government to as a matter of urgency, ensure that the Kogi State House of Assembly vote in support of the full autonomy for Local Government, Judiciary, and the Legislature.

“This, of course, shall guarantee liberty to the Judicial Arm, Legislative Arm and all the Local Government Councils to fully exercise their civic responsibilities efficiently, while the incessant demands or strike shall be minimized,” he added.

In his address, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, lauded Kogi workers for their relentless effort in moving the state forward.

Bello, who noted that pension and salary are fully paid as at when due in Kogi State, reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

He, however, debunked the information making the round that his administration is planning to downsize the workforce in Kogi State.