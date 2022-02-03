FG begins construction of multi-million naira library edifice in Kwara

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of multi-million naira state prototype Library building in Ilorin, Kwara State, to boost research as well as deepen reading culture in Nigeria.

National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Anunobi, who officially handed over the project site to the Contractor, Cagewox. Net Limited at a brief ceremony in Ilorin on Thursday, commended President Muhammadu led administration for prioritising the development of the library in Nigeria.

She explained that the mandate of the National Library is to have a branch of National Library in all the states of the Federation, saying currently NLN has 33 branches and that out this number, 12 is running prototype while 22 is being operated on temporary office accommodation.

She disclosed that the National Library has no presence in four states: Anambra, Zamfara, Kebbi and Delta because the states have not indicated interest, just as she commended the Government of Kwara state for providing land for construction of the National Library edifice in the state with minimal cost.

Anunobi warned the project consultant and contractor to ensure value for money, saying approval for the project by the government did not come easily, adding, “that was another Thesis defence after my Ph.D, especially to defend the competence and capability of the consultant and contractor to deliver on the mandate.”

She insisted that she would not accept any shoddy construction, urging them to justify the confidence reposed on them while also tasking NLN officials in Kwara State to closely monitor the project to ensure that a befitting edifice is constructed for people of the state,

She lamented the poor reading culture among Nigerians, especially the youth, which Anunobi further said was responsible for the high rate of examination malpractices perpetrated by students and candidates in schools and public examinations in the country.

“I want to emphasise that this is an issue of value system. We cannot only blame the youth, we also blame the parents and the society because if the society changes its habit: focusing value on knowledge which is hidden in written documents either in paper or electronic form, the youth will move along that line,” she said.

Anunobi said findings have proved that many people develop dementia (a usually progressive condition marked by the development of multiple cognitive deficits such as memory impairment) very quickly because they do not read to widen their horizons.

“The only way we can do it is to sensitise schools, the public and the hinterland, the hard-to-reach to read and that is what the National Library is doing.”

She said it was unfortunate that even some parents encourage their children to commit examination fraud knowing fully that the “God-father” is there, and all that is needed was to get the certificate. “For such people, Third Class from University is not a challenge,” she added.

A Deputy Director and The Head of the Kwara State Branch of the National Library, Alhaja Olabimpe Olani, said she thanked God for the “dream come true” noting that the journey to the handover of the site to the contractor for commencement of work has been a very tight but frightful one, “why because, I have been praying that this land should not be taken over again like the previous ones that were revoked.”

She noted the location of the new library edifice in the state in New GRA (Government Reserve Area), would create accessibility for members of the public and surrounding communities to make maximum use of the library.

The Project Manager, Yazid Umar, of Cagewox Net Ltd, promised to deliver quality work and keep to terms of the agreement including completion of the project within two years and handover to the Government.

