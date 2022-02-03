Jigawa Assembly passes anti-corruption, public complain commission bill

THE Jigawa State Assembly has passed the Anti-Corruption and Public Complain Commission Bill into law after its third reading of the bill on the floor of the house.

Chairman, House Committee of Justice and Judiciary, Abubakar Sadik Jallo, earlier presented the committee report on the executive bill.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after passing the bill, Jallo said the commission is aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence and justice among the people in the state.

Jallo explained that “the commission would also speed up the justice delivery and reduce the number of cases in the courts in the state”.

According to him “the bill, when signed into law, will pave way for the establishment of Anti-Corruption and Public Complain Commission in the state.”

He explained that the passing of the bill is timely as the recent verdict by Supreme Court declared that all corruption cases that emanate from the state shall be handled in the state.

Hon Jallo added that the bill will also contribute to the promotion of public transparency and accountability as advocated by Governor Badaru Abubakar which is also in line with President Muhammadu’s Buhari mantra on “We must kill corruption or corruption will kill us.”

