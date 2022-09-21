FG/ASUU crisis is better resolved on negotiation table, not court ― ASUP

The polytechnic lecturers in the country, on Wednesday, reiterated their earlier stance that the only workable option for the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) whose members have been on industrial action since seven months ago to resolve their differences is for them to go to a round table and negotiate rather than to rely on a court judgment.

The President of their umbrella body, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Dr Anderson Ezeibe, stated this in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online when sought ASUP’s reaction to Wednesday’s judgment by the Industrial Court ordering ASUU to call off the strike and go back to work.

Ezeibe said only a roundtable negotiation between both parties outside the court can guarantee a peaceful and permanent solution to their recurring crisis.

“So, we are making a request again that both the Federal Government and ASUU should return to the negotiation table and reach an implementable agreement,” he said.

Even at that, the ASUP president explained that in view of the court judgment, ASUU has the right to decide what to do next including appealing the judgment if not comfortable with it.

“And we want to believe that the union will take a decision that best serves the interest of its members and the nation’s university system,” Ezeibe stressed.

