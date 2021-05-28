FG appeals to ASUP to call off strike unconditionally

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and called on the Union to call off the strike unconditionally.

Minister of State for Education Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba made the call on Friday in Abuja while addressing students of polytechnics across the country, who were protesting the prolonged closure of their Institutions.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, said the specifically Minister stated that the supervisory Ministry did not in anyway close down the Polytechnics; rather, ASUP chose to close down the schools.

He added that the Federal Government has met all the demands of the union, maintaining that there was absolutely no reason to continue the strike.

He used the occasion to appeal to the Union to call off the strike immediately and unconditionally.

The leader of the Protest, Comrade Leo Emeka expressed the frustration of the Nigerian Students saying that polytechnics students are fade up with the prolonged strike as well as the unending academic session, adding that many students could no longer meet up with the financial demands to enable them graduate.

He appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate the payment of arrears of the withheld minimum wage which is the reason for embarking on strike.

