[BREAKING] JUSUN strike: Journalists barred from covering Supreme Court judgment on certificate forgery case against Obaseki

Journalists were on Friday prevented from entering the premises of the Supreme Court to cover the judgement on the certificate forgery case against governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

The judgement was scheduled to be delivered by the apex court by 4 pm and when journalists arrived, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) at the gate of the court to enforce the strike denied journalists entering.

Meanwhile, politicians from the state were allowed into the premises of the court.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in March this year dismissed the certificate forgery case the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Williams Edobor, brought against Obaseki.

In a unanimous decision, a three-man penal of justices of the court, led by Justice Stephen Adah, held that the appeal the APC and Edobor filed to set aside the January 9 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which authenticated Obaseki’s University of Ibadan degree certificate, lacked merit.

The appellate court held that it found no reason to dislodge the judgement of the trial court in the matter and also added that the appellants failed to prove their case against Obaseki.

Details later…

