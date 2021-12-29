As part of the efforts to mark this year’s Christmas celebrations, Oyo State gubernatorial hopeful, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has distributed packs of rice, turkey and rams to party faithful, religious, community and political leaders as well as the less privileged across the five geo-political zones in the state.

Tegbe, who is the Mogaji of Oguntegbe Compound, Labo Ibadan congratulated Oyo State citizens on witnessing the End-of-Year celebrations and urged them to let the spirit of love, care and sharing reflect in their daily life.

Tegbe, who made a statement made available to pressmen after hosting his supporters to a Christmas feast at his Bódìjà residence, Tegbe said “We give Glory to Almighty God for giving us the grace to witness this Christmas, a season of love care and sharing.”

The management consultant urged the people of the state to keep taking precautions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wished everyone a blissful celebration and a prosperous new year.

Festive period, a season of love, care, says Tegbe

