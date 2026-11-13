‘I’ll always want the best’, Carrick speaks after Man United exit

Former Manchester United head coach, Michael Carrick, has issued an emotional statement to the club’s supporters following his dismissal, insisting that his love for the club will never change.

Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday after a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, thanked the fans, his coaching staff, club employees and players for their support during his time in charge.

In a message posted on Instagram, the former midfielder said leading the club he loves had been an immense privilege.

“I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful,” he said.

Carrick also praised United’s history, culture and values, describing the club as unique and different from others.

He reserved special praise for the supporters, saying their loyalty and backing meant more to him than victories.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed,” he added.

“We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

“I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies.”

The 45-year-old acknowledged that the team’s recent results had been disappointing but said the supporters had continued to show him love and support.

He also thanked his coaching staff for their loyalty and hard work, while appreciating other club employees and wishing the players success in the future.

Carrick said he would continue to support United despite his departure.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it.

“I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on.”

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United dismissed Carrick following a poor start to the 2026-27 campaign, with the club in the Premier League relegation zone after 10 matches.

The club have since appointed former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement.