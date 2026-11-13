Pochettino appointed Man United head coach

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager has signed a contract until the summer of 2029 and will officially begin his new role on Wednesday, November 18.

Pochettino will, however, take charge of his final two matches as head coach of the United States national team before moving to Manchester.

The 54-year-old is expected to meet his new players and lead his first training session on Thursday, ahead of his first match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22.

According to reports, Manchester United will pay around £7.4m to secure his release from his recently signed contract with the United States.

In a statement announcing his appointment, United praised Pochettino’s high-intensity attacking style, his ability to build cohesive teams and his record of developing players.

“Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues,” the club said.

Pochettino was reportedly the unanimous choice of the club’s hierarchy, with his appointment subsequently approved by the ownership.

United chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox met with owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to finalise the club’s next steps before confirming the appointment.

Pochettino returns to the Premier League after previously managing Tottenham and Chelsea. He led Tottenham to the League Cup and Champions League finals but did not win a major trophy in England.

He later won the French Cup and Ligue 1 during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

His appointment follows Carrick’s dismissal after a poor start to the 2026-27 season left United in the Premier League relegation zone after 10 matches.