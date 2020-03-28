Femi Solar postpones biennial concert

The much-anticipated Femi Solar biennial concert slated for April 19 has been postponed indefinitely, R has been briefed.

Two years after staging one of the biggest concerts in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, tagged the Femi Solar Experience Concert, the singer had promised to return this year with a biennial concert.

With the ranging COVID-19 pandemic, the Jasa gospel crooner said after considering many factors, he has decided to postpone the event, even as he begged for the understanding of his fans both home and abroad.

Speaking with R on the postponement, Solar said he could not have gone ahead with the show because of the safety of his fans and friends that would be coming for what he described as an evening of undiluted entertainment, adding that the postponement would further help them to come back with something bigger.

Asked if he would still release his new album which would have been launched on the day of the concert, Solar said work has reached the final stage on the new project and would be release on the FS7 music label.

“I was gutted by the postponement but we could not afford to expose our fans to the danger. We have committed a lot into the event but we will be back stronger. As soon as government lifts ban on social gatherings, we will announce a new date. We apologise to our fans and we hope they would understand why this had to happen”, he said.

