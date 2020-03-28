My dad was disappointed in my choice of career – Fireboy

On the final episode of MTV Base Behind The Story, Fireboy DML opened up on his journey from being an unknown singer to being one of the most-talked about music acts in Nigeria.

Fireboy, whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan, spoke about his relatively normal childhood in Abeokuta, Ogun State before discovering music as his life’s purpose in his second year at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

According to him, his parents expected that he would venture into academia, so it’s not surprising that his dad expressed disappointment in his career choice after his graduation from university. With his new-found success, his parents have gotten over their disappointment and have become his biggest fans.

In the interview, he narrated the journey to developing his unique sound – a fresh medley of afro-pop and R&B, that gives off some alte vibes at the same time.

Fireboy, also told the story behind ‘Jealous’, one of the major hits on his Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps album. According to him, it was inspired by an unhealthy relationship he had just ended. He, however, knew the song was ‘the one’ after listening to the first studio recording.

While the singer also shed light on the struggles he faced as an ‘underground artiste’ trying to get his music the attention it deserved, he reminisced on how he got signed on to the YBNL label through a phone call from the CEO, Olamide, also popularly referred to as Baddo within the music industry.

Following the release of Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps, Fireboy hinted he would go on tours, as well as work on his next music project. When Sammy Walsh, the host, asked him what video his fans should be expecting next, he simply responded, saying ‘wait and see’.

On how upcoming artistes can improve their music so they can attract the right people, Fireboy shared some insights from his experience on the show.

Fireboy’s episode draws the curtain on this season of Behind The Story, the thrilling MTV Base content where Nigeria’s biggest entertainment stars tell it all on their journey to the limelight, offering viewers a peek into the name behind the fame.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

By and read digital replicas of your tribune tittles by subscribing through: E-VENDING

COVID-19: Lagos To Feed 200,000 Households For 14 Days

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will feed no fewer than 200,000 households following the COVID 19 hardship in the state. This decision came amidst concerns over the economic and social crises that may dog a lockdown of states by their governments... Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos Moving In Direction Of Total Shutdown Soon ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said he would not hesitate to shut down the state totally soon if cases of people testing positive continue in the state. Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in a live broadcast at the State House, Marina, while giving an update of the disease, saying so far, Lagos had… Read full story

Family, Police Hardly Believe Sexual Assault Victims