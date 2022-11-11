Apple Music: Novemba is ‘Up Next’ artiste in Nigeria

Apple Music today announced Afrofusion singer-songwriter Novemba as the latest featured artiste in its Up Next artist development programme in Nigeria.

“I’m so honoured to be chosen as an Apple Music Up Next artist. Big love to Apple Music for supporting and encouraging young artists such as myself and ensuring that lives far and nigh are influenced greatly through music,” he tells Apple Music.

Born and raised in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, when Novemba was young he quickly found solace in writing down his thoughts, which ultimately turned to songwriting and then performing, where he discovered he was completely at home on the stage. But it was only with the release of his debut R and B-infused three-track EP, ‘Truly Novemba ‘(2020), that he began to make industry waves and his follow-up EP, Novian Universe (2021), proved that he was no one-trick-pony, with single ‘Fake Vibe’ showcasing his wide-ranging genre arsenal.

His highly anticipated six-track EP, ‘Escapade’ (2022), available to stream on Apple Music, clocks in at punch-packing 16 minutes and is able to adequately convey the complex depth of Novemba’s day-to-day experiences with powerful lyrical prowess, spearheaded by the sensual single ‘Ewo’.

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Novemba will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated ‘Up Next’ playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Novemba joins Ogranya, Majeeed, Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.