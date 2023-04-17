The popular yoruba film actor Femi Adebayo’s hit movie King of Thieves has bagged 8 nominations for the 9th edition of the AMVCA.

For this year’s competition, the movie producer has received eight nominations.

His film King of Thieves received nine nominations for best director, best actor, best art director, best writer, best picture editor, best makeup, best soundtrack, and best overall movie.

Femi Adebayo praised the cast, crew, and himself on Instagram after sharing the wonderful news.

”MVCA 9th Edition Nomination Category Unveiled!

Congratulations to the amazing casts and crew. 🤝

WE DID IT!

Now, let the voting begin…”