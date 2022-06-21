Fedpoly Offa embarks on seven-day warning strike

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) in the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State have embarked on a seven-day warning strike action.

According to a statement by the branch chairman of the association, Oyinlola Abdulmajeed, the seven-day warning strike which commenced on June 16, 2022, would lapse on June 24, 2022.

The workers, who rose from an emergency congress, are demanding payment of two months’ salary arrears of staff employed in 2019, and also called for payment of promotion arrears.

“The congress resolved that all staff members irrespective of their duties or schedule of work are to embark on a seven-day warning strike starting from Thursday 16th to Friday 24th of June, 2022.

“In view of this, SSANIP staff members working in Principal Officers Offices’, Academic Affairs Unit, Management Information System Unit (MIS), Works & Services Unit (Shuttle Bus), Council Affairs Unit, Medical Center, Directorate of Examination and IJMB Unit are not in any way exempted from the industrial action.

“Please note, the branch executives of our great union will be on the ground to monitor compliance and staff found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.





Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.