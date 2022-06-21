TMG decries vote-buying at Ekiti guber election, commends INEC’s performance

Following the just concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election on Saturday, the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, has decried the act of vote-buying politicians and political parties in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, who doubles as the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC stated that the act of vote-buying was seen during the Ekiti Election.

According to him, using public funds to woo voters during elections has become common among politicians across the country.

Rafsanjani said “Vote-buying was observed across the 16 local government areas of the state with political parties bidding for the votes of electorates.

“The ability of Ekiti politicians to make light of such a grave violation of extant law is most unfortunate. Transformation Monitoring Group condemns this blatant violation of the electoral law.”

The group also commended INEC for deploying Security operatives at the polling units on time and voters for their comportment at the various polling centres.

TMG also noted that priority voting was given to voters such as People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), elderly persons and pregnant women in most of the polling units in the state.

The group said, “Reports from field observers indicate that it takes at least 3 minutes to accredit a voter using the BVAS in 41% of the locations observed. Going by this, the BVAS would have successfully accredited 20 voters per hour on the average in the affected voting locations.”

However, He noted that INEC’s strategy of voters’ redistribution failed to address the problem of over-concentration of voters in some polling units, thereby urging INEC on the need to double its effort to improve the turnaround time of the BVAS to one minute per voter for a seamless process on election day.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

TMG decries vote-buying at Ekiti guber election, commends INEC’s performance

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

TMG decries vote-buying at Ekiti guber election, commends INEC’s performance