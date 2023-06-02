The Federal High Court of Nigeria (FHC) is to commence its 2023 annual vacation on July 24 in line with the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 of the Court’s Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho announced this in a statement on Friday.

The statement indicated that the vacation will commence from Monday, July 24, 2023, to Friday, September 15, 2023, while the Court shall resume sitting on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Assistant Director of Information of the Court, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, who signed the statement explained that the vacation was approved by the Chief Judge to enable the Judges of the court to enjoy their rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year.

During the vacation, the statement hinted that litigants would be at liberty to approach vacation Judges in their areas of jurisdiction in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt for their respective matters.

The vacation Judges for Abuja are; Justices Ahmed Ramat Mohammed and Obiora Egwuatu, while Lagos has Justices I. N. Oweibo and A. Aluko, as well as Port-Harcourt with Justices A. T. Mohammed and S.I. Mark.

