The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of a N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.
According to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, who briefed State House correspondents after the virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the “youth bank” is created to support youth enterprise among Nigeria’s 68 million youth between ages of 18 and 35.
He said youth within this age group with genuine business ideas will pitch them in any of the 125 microcredit banks across the country while qualified candidates will have access to the funds.
