House of Representatives, on Thursday, urged mandated the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to extend the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration exercise by two weeks.

This followed the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance titled “Need to extend UTME registration by JAMB sponsored by Hassan Shinkafi, at the Plenary session presided over by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas

While moving the motion, the Lawmaker noted that the UTME registration exercise which commenced on January 15 ended on February 26, 2024, adding that as a result of the painful economic situation in the country, “many families have been constrained from registering their wards, by this timeline.”

He said that if an extension was not given by JAMB, many candidates would not be able to register and participate in the exercise and that means “There will not be a wider coverage and participation in this year’s UTME in Nigeria.

While urging the lawmakers to intervene, Hon Shinkafi pointed out that an extension would encourage parents of less privileged students to register their wards for the exercise.

When the motion was put into voice vote by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas it was unanimously supported by members

The House, while urging JAMB to extend the registration by two weeks, also mandated the relevant committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to enforce strict compliance.