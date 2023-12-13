The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the removal of universities and other tertiary institutions in the country from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Systems (IPPIS), allowing the schools to deal with the salary issues of their staff internally.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, disclosed this to correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He said FEC took the decision to remove the institutions from the system because of its concern for efficiency and the management of the institutions.

According to him, apart from the opposition to the payment system by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the IPPS issue had proved time consuming for university vice chancellors, “dragging the efficiency of the management of the institutions.”

The minister explained that as the tertiary institutions are governed by laws, they should be allowed to exercise their autonomy.

Details later…

