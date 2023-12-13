The All Progressive Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter has called on the state governor, Dauda Lawal to end his holiday wherever he is as innocent lives have been killed in the rural areas.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Nigerian Tribune revealed that “only in the last three days, the bandits who have become so bold, outrightly displaced residents of Zurmi town, the headquarters of Zurmi local government area of the state.

“The bandits killed and abducted innocent citizens in the villages of Mai Shaho and other neighbouring villages of Zurmi without any confrontation.

“The bandits have now overpowered security personnel, including the military attached to the area, as in their recent attack on Nasarawa Zurmi, they burnt down operational vehicles used by the security personnel.

“All these invasions are, however, and unfortunately, taking place at a time when no one can tell where the governor, Mr. Dauda Lawal Dare is.

“The most annoying thing is that the Zamfara State government has not shown any sign of regret or sympathy to the affected communities.

“We, however, want to commend the effort of the federal government through the security agencies for neutralising Ali Kawaje and Shehu Recap who masterminded the abduction of Federal University, Gusau female students with 40 other members of their notorious gang which is a giant effort of tackling the menace and threats posed by the criminal elements throughout the state.

“These security personnel have continued to demonstrate their dedication, resilience and commitment to the protection of innocent lives and property sometimes at the cost of their own lives, with which they pay the supreme price.

“To those who lost their lives in the unfortunate attacks, we pray Allah to accommodate them in Jannaatu Firdausi and their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“On our part, we shall continue to push governments at all levels to ensure the return of lasting peace in all our communities and also assist in our possible best to cushion the effects of the suffering faced by our people.”

