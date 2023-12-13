The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has organized a roundtable meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on Industrial Food Fortification and Workforce Nutrition, with the theme “Profitable Protections: The Business Advantage of Industrial Food Fortification Compliance and Workforce Nutrition.”

The CEO of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Mr. Oluboyede Olusanya, represented by the Director of Group Strategy and Stakeholders Relations, Mr. Sadiq Usman, emphasized that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of malnutrition globally, and it is imperative to acknowledge this stark reality. Recent data reveals that 44% of children under five suffer from chronic, long-standing malnutrition, with 11% diagnosed with acute malnutrition.

He pointed out that the prevalence of vitamin and mineral deficiencies surpasses these visible manifestations of malnutrition, indicating a broader and less visible concern. Furthermore, Mr. Usman noted that combating malnutrition has a ripple effect that extends beyond individual health outcomes, inherently boosting disposable income within our society.

This increase in purchasing power translates to heightened demand for food products, potentially bolstering profit margins for both large-scale industries and smaller enterprises alike. He emphasized the imperatives of availability, affordability, and nutritiousness in sustaining workforce nutrition as a solemn and beneficial commitment by the management of Nigerian businesses to their workers.

The Country Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Dr. Michael Ojo, in his opening remarks, highlighted the compelling economic rationale for embracing food fortification and workforce nutrition. He noted that for every dollar invested in fortification, Nigeria gains a return of up to fourteen dollars in reduced healthcare costs and enhanced productivity.

Dr. Ojo further emphasized the importance of the Workforce Nutrition Scorecard, an initiative by GAIN and the Workforce Nutrition Alliance, in addressing malnutrition through initiatives like healthy food availability, nutrition education, and support for breastfeeding mothers. He stressed that these efforts can significantly improve the productivity and well-being of the workforce, considering that the global working population spends a third of their adult lives at work.

Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe remarked that much still needs to be done to make nutritious foods affordable and accessible to people. He emphasized that poor nutrition has tremendous, multifaceted economic implications, leading to chronic diseases, disability, premature death, and hindering individuals’ ability to work.

He pointed out that poor nutrition poses a growing burden for Nigeria, affecting economic output, government revenues, and increasing demands for resources due to rising healthcare costs. Additionally, Senator Oloriegbe highlighted the costs for employers, including absenteeism, functional limitations among employees, and the provision of health insurance.

Facilitator of the NESG Agriculture and Food Security Policy Commission, Ms. Gloria Ekpo, provided an overview of the project, emphasizing the widespread deficiencies in micronutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamin A in low and middle-income countries. She recommended the continuous use of fortified food products and products rich in vitamins and minerals to enhance the nutritional content of meals, address malnutrition issues within the workforce, and showcase the organization’s commitment to improving employee health.

During the panel session, Senior Programme Manager at GAIN, Dr. Oluwatoyin Oyekenu, suggested that the government should work on reducing price differentials in fortified products and implement a digital fortification policy assessment traceability platform. This platform would make fortification quality data available to the government and producers in real-time.

Similarly, the founder of the Food Agriculture Nutrition Network (FANN), Dr. Olapeju Phorbee, stated that while malnutrition affects people, its ultimate impact is reflected in consumers.