FCTA donates 2 ferry boats, relief materials to Abuja flood victims

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has donated two ferry boats, mattresses and other assorted relief materials to flood victims of Dafa, Tungan Sarki, Tungan Guli and Damakusa communities in Kwali Area Council of the territory.

While presenting the items to the leadership of Kwali Area Council and some traditional leaders, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the donation was a demonstration of a responsible and responsive government.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, the minister said, although, no amount of relief items would replace the lives lost, urging them to take solace in God.

She then used the occasion to further advice the residents to keep-off waterways, saying no responsible leader wants to see or hear that a community under its purview was inflicted by hardship, either by natural disaster or man made.

According to her: “In extending a hand of fellowship and relief materials to the communities affected by flood in Kwali Area Council, is a demonstration of the fact that we feel your pains, because no leader wants to see or hear that a community under his purview is inflicted by hardship either by natural disaster or man-made.

“We sympathize with you because all we are giving you is not enough to make-up for your losses. To the Dafa community, we are giving two boats to be used in ferrying goods and services also to ferry human beings across.

“No amount of relief materials will bring back lives and property lost; all we want you to know is to assure you that the government is with you and we feel your pains, and the government will never hesitate to take responsibility. We are telling you once more to please be strong in heart. But please once again avoid waterways. Avoid constructions on waterways,” she urged.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the council, the Council Secretary who represented the Chairman, Honourable Bako Pai, commended the minister for a promise kept, adding that she has demonstrated not just purposeful leadership, but also the spirit of a caring mother.

He assured that the items would be distributed to the affected communities, calling on the affected families to remain calm during the distributions of the items.

The items distributed include 100 mattresses, 100 cartons of honeywell spaghetti, 100 bags of 10kg rice, 100 bags of millet, 100 bags of sorghum, and 100 pieces of wrappers.

