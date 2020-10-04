Ondo 2020: Violence, fighting ongoing in Akure as political thugs clash

There is serious fighting ongoing in Akure, the Ondo state capital, as hoodlums suspected to be political thugs invaded the popular Oba Adesida road, shooting and attacking one another.

The violence which erupted in the early hour of Sunday morning was said to be a reprisal of an attack on one of the supporters of a party who was matchetted on Saturday night.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who are more than 100, divided themselves into groups, facing their opponent and shooting sporadically, hitting two or three people in the process.

However, this affected vehicular movement while residents who were on their way to churches were forcibly turned back to their homes as the hoodlums took over the streets.

As at the time of writing this report, some few security operatives who visited the scene of the incident took to their heels as they were overpowered by the hoodlums

The incident happened a few meters to the “A Division Police station at the state capital.

A source told Nigerian Tribune that there was a fight between the supporters of APC and PDP yesterday night where some members of APC were seriously matchetted and injured.

He said “a fight broke out between the two political parties when some PDP members attacked APC members at Oba nla junction and injures some of the APC members. One of them was seriously matchetted

“The two groups gathered this morning and continued the fight. We suspected that the APC supporters matchetted might have gave up which is responsible for the repraisal attack this morning.

“It was free for all and the hoodlums openly displayed guns and shooting sporadically and two people have been shot while their group have taken them away from the scene”

Attempts to confirm from the state Police Command did not successful, as call to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) was not going through.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE