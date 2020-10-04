Trump still under treatment, doctors say he’s doing well

PRESIDENT Trump’s doctors said on Saturday that he was “doing very well” as he con- tinues treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center after displaying symptoms for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon and testing positive for the disease later that night.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” Dr Sean Conley, the president’s personal physician, said at a press conference outside Walter Reed. Yet Conley added that it was still too early to assume that Trump was out of danger.

“Just 72 hours into the diagnosis now. The first week of COVID and in particular days seven to 10 are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness,” he said.

That would imply Trump was diagnosed around noon on Wednesday — a day and a half before the White House announced the results of his positive test for the virus and a full day before Trump flew on Air Force One to a fundraiser at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A White House official later tried to clarify Conley’s remarks, saying he intended to put the timeline at “Day 3,” counting from Thursday evening, rather than “72 hours.”

Conley said that on Thursday, the day of the fundraiser, Trump had a “mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving.”

Trump was given a test for the virus that afternoon and the positive results came back later that night.

Dr Sean Dooley, another member of the team of doctors treating Trump, said the president had remarked to staff that he felt “like I could walk out of here today.”

