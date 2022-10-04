FCTA dismantles 700 illegal structures on flood-prone area in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, dismantled over 700 illegal structures built in the swampy area of Kado Raya Angwan Makabarta, under the Life Camp District in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The illegal structures erected in the swampy area were inhabited by over 1,000 petty traders comprising of young men, women, middle age and the old.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the exercise, Mr Ihkaro Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, said the operation was in compliance with Ministerial directive.

Attah revealed that the area had already been marked for demolition since April this year but the inhabitants of the illegal structures refused to comply with the notice issued to them.

“The FCT Minister gave the matching order to rid the city of criminals which led to the massive operation in the city. We came here with the combined security team and when they got to this particular area Kado Raya Angwan Makabarta where they saw massive shanties and arrests were made here and several sensitive items were also recovered.

“This illegal settlement is disturbing the neighbourhood and the entire Life Camp to Kado area with some criminals extending up to Idu Karmo and several other areas far off from here.

“So, today we came to remove the entire structures here the entire village here about 85 per cent of it sits on the flood plain the one we are removing here is sitting right on the road corridor.”

The minister’s aide explained that the entire illegal structure sits on the flood plain, adding that it was dominated by the none indigenous people.

“They are just on their own and one man started the illegalities and others follow and today we came to remove them to save them from flood and insecurity.”

Attah disclosed that the team from Parks and Recreations Department have evaluated the area and identified beacons and already marked it as a green area.

“The flood belt is to be greened and the solid area is to be used for parking facilities. This area is a road corridor and there is a graveyard and we are going to green the area until when the road is ready.”

He cautioned inhabitants of illegal structures in Abuja to stop giving bribes to people who deceived them that they would meet the FCT Administration and stop the demolition of illegal structures.

“We don’t collect bribes, some persons came here to say that a few days ago, while they were giving warning some people collected money from them to give to FCTA so that we will not come but we are here now.

“They are now wondering why we actually came here after paying a bribe and their leaders have all absconded for now. So, we are appealing to people that whenever they heard that officials of FCTA are coming for demolition, please don’t start to gather bribes.





“Just pack your things and look for a safe place to stay, after all the bribes they paid, the machines are still working. If not for security services in FCT, nobody will know that people are here.”

Reacting to the demolition, one of the occupants of the area, Mr Ibrahim Salisu, a labourer, who expressed sadness over the exercise, alleged that their leaders collected the sum of N1,000 from over 500 of them.

“The FCTA gave us noticed to vacate this place about three months ago but on Monday, Oct. 3 in the evening our leaders came and asked us to contribute N1,000, assuring us that they will give the money to officials of the FCTA to prevent them from going on with the demolition.”

