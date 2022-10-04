Delta Assembly passes Transportation Data Management Bill

The bill providing for the collection and processing of data of persons commuting in public/commercial transport within, into and out of Delta State has been passed by the state house of assembly.

The bill which also provides for the planning and management of transportation in the State using the National Transport Management System (NTMS) protocol was passed after its third reading at the plenary presided over by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor on Tuesday.

The passage of the bill was preceded by a report presented by the Chairman, joint committee on transport and rules, business, legal and judicial matters, Hon. Festus Chukwuyem Okoh.

The deputy speaker, who commended the lawmakers for the successful passage of the bill

said the new law would enhance the planning of security networks in the State as it is meant to capture the data of inter and intra commuters in the state.

