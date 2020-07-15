FCTA demolishes illegal structures in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday, demolished illegal buildings at Sil Estate in Mbora District, saying it would never allow any contravention which would abuse the Abuja Master Plan.

It, however, vowed to ensure that the developer refunds the cost of the demolition exercise as stipulated by law.

Director, Department of Development Control (DDC) under Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) of FCTA, Mr Muktar Galadima, who led the exercise, therefore, warned Nigerians not to erect any structure in Abuja without necessary permits.

He said the FCT Administration had resolved to demolish any structure wherever it springs up without due process with a view to maintaining the sanctity of the Master Plan.

Galadima, who was represented by the department’s Deputy Director in charge of Monitoring and Enforcement, Garba Kwamkur, said though the developer was yet to have approval for all structures in his estate, his men only brought down the sprawling building on Plot 4545 which was sitting on green area meant for recreation.

According to him: “The area was allocated as a comprehensive development plot for residential purpose and the developer moved to the site without necessary planning permit and built all sorts of houses. We noticed what was going on and did serve the developer and the structures all relevant contravention notices, and we moved forward and processed them for removal.

“The public should know that Abuja is a planned city and whatever they have to build within the city, they must seek development control approval, be it a private or government development or any other entity. They must seek planning approval so as to go in line with the aims and objectives of the plan.

“This developer, called Sil Estate in Mbora, never sought for approval, and we did necessary markings and served him relevant notices but he ignored them. That is why we had to go there and remove the basic ones sitting on a space designated green area, meant for recreational purpose.” He explained.

Asked what was delaying punishment for the erring developer, the director explained: “We were supposed to arraign him before FCT Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal, but as it is now, the Tribunal is yet to be constituted, following the expiration of the tenure of last members. It was to be reconstituted shortly before the break out of the COVID-19, and the government has not had time to look into it.

“Definitely, this developer would have been made to answer to these illegalities and even paid for the cost incurred in carrying out the demolition exercise, including the use of our machines and logistics. All these are embedded in the law.” He insisted.

