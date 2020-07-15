Senate confirms Osun nominee, Adeniran, as INEC REC

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dr Tella Adeniran Rahmon as Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He is to represent Osun State as commissioner in the electoral umpire.

His confirmation by the Red Chamber was sequel to the report of the Senate Committee on INEC led by former Kano state governor and Senator representing Kano South, Kabiru Gaya.

Presenting his Committee report, Senator Gaya said the nominee convinced the Committee during the screening session that he has the academic qualification, professional experience and mental capacity for the national assignment he would be saddled with at INEC.

The Senate equally confirmed the appointment of Engineer Usman Mahmud Hassan as Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) following the submission of the report of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs led by Senator representing Ekiti North, Olubunmi Adetumbi.

