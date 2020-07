The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has commended the Federal Government over the recent ban on maize importation into the Country.

This is just as the Association said this planting season, their members were targeting about 25 million metric tons of maize production this year, but may suffer about 25 per cent reduction due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmers also said they have cultivated about 250,000 hectares of maize in this year’s wet season farming.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the National President of MAAN, Dr Abubakar Bello said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had released N16 billion for this year’s Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP).

“In recent the pass, precisely, on Monday 13th July 2020. The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari announced the ban of maize importation into the Country. This announcement can not give Maize Association of Nigerian, MAAN, happiness than what it has been since the news of the ban”, Dr Bello said He said this planting season (2020) the CBN has supported the whole of the value chain of maize production.

“From the provision of all needed inputs to land preparations to harvesting, aggregation and storage”, he noted.

“This year, 2020 wet season programme maize production, over 250,000 hectares of land have been cultivated by MAAN members only, with this and other partners, maize production would be doubled.

“To achieve this, the CBN has supported by providing high yielding maize seeds to all our members.

“With all these great steps being taken by the government, the country can be self-sufficient in maize production in the next few months if we all believe in the capacity of our farmers and put our hands on the plough. We have done it before and we can achieve it again as it was done in 2005”, he said.

Dr Bello, therefore, said there is no need for any end-users to seek for maize importation, stressing that “we are moving more into large dry season farming where we are sure that it will increase the availability of maize grains for all end users.

He said Maize Association of Nigeria, was already engaging reputable commercial end-users of maize to enter into Memorandum of Understanding as off-takers. According to him, this is to make maize available and provide a market for farmers under a fair-trade price to both sides.